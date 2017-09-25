Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Ronin’ actor Jan Triska dies after Prague bridge fall

Monday September 25, 2017
05:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!

The Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in ChinaThe Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in China

Japan’s Abe announces snap elections for next monthJapan’s Abe announces snap elections for next month

Thumbprint scans now required at Tuas, Woodlands checkpointsThumbprint scans now required at Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of the historic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. — File picA general view of the historic Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. — File picPRAGUE, Sept 25 — Czech-American actor Jan Triska has died at the age of 80 after falling off Prague’s historic Charles Bridge, Czech media reported today.

Triska fell off the bridge on Saturday and was rescued from the Vltava river by two tourists on a boat but died in hospital yesterday, according to the website of the DNES daily.

Czech firefighters said he had jumped while emergency services said the fall was accidental.

Triska, who played the sniper who shot Larry Flynt in compatriot Milos Forman’s 1996 The People vs Larry Flynt, and the Russian gunman in John Frankenheimer’s Ronin in 1998, was born in the former Czechoslovakia in 1936.

A close friend of former Czech anti-Communist dissident and later president Vaclav Havel, the popular actor emigrated from Communist Czechoslovakia to the United States in 1977.

His films were then banned from local cinemas and TV screens until the fall of communism in 1989.

Besides his Hollywood roles, Triska starred in several Czech films after 1989, including the Oscar-nominated The Elementary School in 1991. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline