‘Rogue One’ closes in on ‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Secret Life of Pets’ ahead of China opening

A Chinese-language poster for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — With the global box office take of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story passing US$790 million (RM3.54 billion) over new year's weekend, the Star Wars spin-off is poised to become one of 2016's top five highest grossing films after less than a month on release.

Commencing its worldwide rollout the week of December 16, Rogue One opened in 18 of the world's biggest filmgoing nations during its first three days of availability, 19 by the end of the month.

Conspicuous by its absence from that list was China, already the world's second biggest theatrical market in 2015, where Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — which can boast two Chinese principal cast members in Donnie Yen and Wen Jiang — goes on release from January 6, 2017.

The top five highest-grossing films released in 2016, according to data compiled by Box Office Mojo, are Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War (US$1.15 billion,) animated features Finding Dory (US$1.027 billion) and Zootopia (US$1.023 billion,) live-action and CGI hybrid The Jungle Book (US$966 million,) and another animated film in The Secret Life of Pets (US$875 million.)

Disney provided its own box office update for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and its worldwide gross. — AFP-Relaxnews