Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Partly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Riverdale’ meets ‘Charlie Brown’ in this Jimmy Fallon parody (VIDEO)

Thursday December 14, 2017
05:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion wordsThe Edit: What made ‘Power’ and ‘Woke’ this year’s most-used fashion words

The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’The Edit: Check out the Honest Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

Annuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractorsAnnuar Musa thankful MACC case closed, forgives detractors

The Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boostThe Edit: How Madeira’s lost spirit is getting a boost

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — If you’re in need of a hilarious perk me up, Jimmy Fallon does not disappoint with this Peanuts-themed Riverdale parody.

In this latest sketch on The Tonight Show, Fallon and his co-stars bring the classic comic strip characters from Peanuts to life in the dark moody tone world of Riverdale — and yes, it even includes Fallon writing songs and showing them to friends.

Fallon plays Charlie Brown, who struggles to cope with the death of his best friend Linus in the pumpkin patch, the upcoming fall formal and the fact that he’s having an affair with his teacher.

The sketch totally nails Riverdale’s moody tone and soundtrack while still somehow weirdly staying true to Peanuts at the same time. The real cast of Riverdale make a cameo at the end of the skit.

This Jimmy Fallon ‘Peanuts’ and ‘Riverdale’ mashup is totally hilarious.This Jimmy Fallon ‘Peanuts’ and ‘Riverdale’ mashup is totally hilarious.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline