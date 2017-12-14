‘Riverdale’ meets ‘Charlie Brown’ in this Jimmy Fallon parody (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — If you’re in need of a hilarious perk me up, Jimmy Fallon does not disappoint with this Peanuts-themed Riverdale parody.

In this latest sketch on The Tonight Show, Fallon and his co-stars bring the classic comic strip characters from Peanuts to life in the dark moody tone world of Riverdale — and yes, it even includes Fallon writing songs and showing them to friends.

Fallon plays Charlie Brown, who struggles to cope with the death of his best friend Linus in the pumpkin patch, the upcoming fall formal and the fact that he’s having an affair with his teacher.

The sketch totally nails Riverdale’s moody tone and soundtrack while still somehow weirdly staying true to Peanuts at the same time. The real cast of Riverdale make a cameo at the end of the skit.

This Jimmy Fallon ‘Peanuts’ and ‘Riverdale’ mashup is totally hilarious.