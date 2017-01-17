Report: Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez is ‘using’ The Weeknd

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for four years. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Given their chequered dating history, it was only a matter of time before someone asked Justin Bieber what he makes of the whole Selena Gomez-The Weeknd hook-up.

The Cold Water singer who dated Gomez on and off for four years isn’t buying it.

In fact, Bieber thinks Gomez has a self-serving purpose for sparking a romance with The Weeknd.

Sources close to Bieber told TMZ that he thinks Gomez is merely using The Weeknd as a promotional tool because she wants to collaborate with him on new music.

Apparently, Bieber’s suspicions were confirmed when he learned that Gomez and The Weeknd are in the studio together.

The source also pointed to the fact that Gomez has also dated Nick Jonas and Zedd with the apparent same goal in mind.

Gomez and The Weeknd caught celebrity watchers by surprise last week when TMZ published photos of them kissing and hugging after an evening out together.

This led to The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid — who broke up with the R&B artist in November — to unfollow Gomez on Instagram.

Hadid apparently feels betrayed by the pop star’s decision to date her former flame — but Gomez believes it’s no big deal since she and the model were never close friends in the first place, TMZ reported over the weekend.

Gomez and Hadid’s sister, Gigi, are both members of Taylor Swift’s squad of friends.