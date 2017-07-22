Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Remembering ‘Men in Black’s hit and misses (VIDEO)

Saturday July 22, 2017
05:20 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — Hard to believe but it’s been 20 years since ‘Men in Black’ was released.

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith made a hilarious odd couple in ‘Men in Black’. — Columbia Pictures picTommy Lee Jones and Will Smith made a hilarious odd couple in ‘Men in Black’. — Columbia Pictures picPopular YouTube channel CinemaSins revisited the film, one of Will Smith’s most successful films, and predictably found a lot of little bugs to point out.

Bloopers, and little mistakes, are bound to pop up in films if viewers make the effort (like CinemaSins does) and while there are plenty of niggles in Men in Black, it’s a testament to its filmmakers that the movie still remains watchable and fun. Even 20 years later.

