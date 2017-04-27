Release date announced for Wes Anderson’s next film, ‘Isle of Dogs’

'Isle of Dogs' by Wes Anderson opens April 20, 2018, in US movie theaters. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELS, April 27 — Isle of Dogs, the ninth feature film from American director Wes Anderson, will open in US movie theaters April 20, 2018, Fox Searchlight Pictures has announced.

Following the success of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson has opted to return to animation for his next film, a genre the filmmaker hasn’t explored since Fantastic Mr Fox in 2009.

Isle of Dogs follows the adventures of a boy looking for his dog. Set in Japan, the picture will be influenced by the work of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

Wes Anderson has signed up a prestigious cast, featuring Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Liev Schreiber and Yoko Ono.

Fox Searchlight Pictures also unveiled a first movie poster for Isle of Dogs, which reflects the picture’s Japanese influences. — AFP