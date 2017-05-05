Rejoice! HBO is developing four ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs

An image from season seven of ‘Game of Thrones’ as shared by HBO on www.makinggameofthrones.com.LOS ANGELES, May 5 — HBO has reportedly hired four different writers to explore multiple possible spinoffs of Game of Thrones, as the original hit series heads towards its curtain call.

The four writers are Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers) and each will explore different time periods in the fantastical world of Westeros, although it is unclear whether the finished products will be prequels, sequels or spinoffs (via The Hollywood Reporter).

None of the writers have any current ties to the original HBO show, but two of them — Goldman and Wray — will reportedly be working (individually) alongside novelist and Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin.

According to Variety, Game of Thrones executive producers and showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff will be also be attached to the four projects, but will not write on any of them.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere July 16, with Weiss and Benioff currently in the midst of writing the eighth and final season. — AFP-Relaxnews