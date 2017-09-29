Record audience for the return of ‘This Is Us’ in the United States

Watched by close to 13 million television viewers, This Is Us garnered the biggest audience since its launch in September 2016.

'This Is Us' attracted record ratings with its return to American TV. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — The first episode of the second season of the series, which was broadcast on Tuesday, September 26 on NBC, confirmed its status as a massive hit.

Last year's crowd pleaser has attracted an even bigger crowd.

In the wake of a first season that attracted an audience of 15 million Americans (when first broadcast and during a seven-day catch-up period), This Is Us has returned to American TV in better form than ever. Some 12.94 million people watched the first episode of the new season, setting a record for the NBC series.

There's no stopping the family drama which enabled lead actor Sterling K. Brown to win an Emmy Award on September 17 of this year.

This Is Us will likely set another record on February 4, 2018, given that NBC has decided to air an episode of the series immediately after the Super Bowl.

The audiences for This Is Us are not far removed from those garnered by NCIS, one of the most popular series in the United States.

The opener for the 15th season of NCIS attracted an audience of 13 million to CBS on Tuesday night.

By way of comparison, Bull and Lethal Weapon, which also embarked on new seasons on the night of September 26, were watched by 9.9 and 4.3 million viewers, respectively.

Among the new releases this season, Law & Order: True Crime got off to a bad start with only 6.2 million viewers tuning in to the show on NBC.

On a more positive note, CBS, which is delighted with the initial ratings for its The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon (17.7 million viewers), has decided to order nine additional episodes.

The comedy about the childhood of scientifically gifted Sheldon Cooper is the first of this season's new releases to obtain such sought-after approval. — AFP-Relaxnews