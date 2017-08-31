Real-life couple Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz star in ‘Loving Pablo’ teasers (VIDEO)

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and husband Spanish actor Javier Bardem. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — Fresh teaser clips from EuropaCorp’s Pablo Escobar biopic have given fans a glimpse of real-life couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz starring as lovers in the upcoming film dubbed Loving Pablo.

The feature, which is slated for its world premiere next week at the Venice Film Festival, is based on Virginia Vallejo’s 2008 bestselling Spanish-language memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar and has been both directed and written by Fernando Leon de Aranoa.

Having previously starred together in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, the film will see Braden and Cruz reunite onscreen after a long hiatus, with Bardem will play Escobar while Cruz will play Vallejo — the Colombian journalist who had a volatile love affair with the drug lord for five years.

Loving Pablo — which is also set to screen in Toronto and at the San Sebastian Film Festival on closing night — will chronicle the rise and fall of Escobar and his relationship with Vallejo throughout a reign of terror that tore a country apart (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews