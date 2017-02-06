R3hab returns to Malaysia

The DJ/producer was ranked No. 21 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs of 2016. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Guess who’s coming back to Malaysia? Only the biggest name in the EDM world with chart topping hits that's bound to get you moving and shaking all night — that’s right, Moroccan-Dutch DJ and producer R3hab is returning to Kuala Lumpur for another show-stopping performance.

Hosted by Fuze KL in collaboration with Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, the 30-year-old DJ is ready to entertain ravers with his energy packed sets and heart-thumping music!

Currently ranked No. 21 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs of 2016, it is no wonder that R3hab is a festival circuit favourite spinning at the world’s most popular festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and more!

The event takes place this Friday, February 10, 2017, from 10pm to 3pm at Fuze Club KL.

Entry for the event costs RM68 before 10pm, RM88 before 12am, and RM108 after 12am, and each of the entry ticket is inclusive of one drink. — TheHive.Asia