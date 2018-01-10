Queen, Tina Turner among 2018 Grammy lifetime honourees

Tina Turner is among the musicians who will be honoured in a Grammy award ceremony set for summer 2018, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The Recording Academy has revealed its list of 2018 lifetime achievement honourees, with plans to honor a hallowed group of entertainers that includes US “Queen of Rock and Roll” Tina Turner, English rock band Queen and singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.

Also being honoured are country/folk singer Emmylou Harris, funk pioneers the Meters, late 1930s-1950s musician/songwriter/bandleader Louis Jordan and drummer Hal Blaine.

The musicians will be honoured in a Grammy award ceremony set for summer 2018, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Those performers are honoured alongside the recipients of the Academy’s Trustee Award, honouring contributions in areas other than performance. Trustee honourees this year include composer John Williams, executive Seymour Stein and the late, legendary concert promoter Bill Graham.

Before those awards are presented, the Grammy Awards are set to take place on January 28, honouring the best contributions to the year in music. — AFP-Relaxnews