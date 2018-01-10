Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Queen, Tina Turner among 2018 Grammy lifetime honourees

Wednesday January 10, 2018
06:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

US oil prices surge as analysts warn of possible overheatingUS oil prices surge as analysts warn of possible overheating

Malaysia to pay US firm RM285m if it finds missing MH370Malaysia to pay US firm RM285m if it finds missing MH370

‘Voodoo message’ led to Lukaku exit, Everton owner says‘Voodoo message’ led to Lukaku exit, Everton owner says

China slams Australia’s ‘white elephant’ remarkChina slams Australia’s ‘white elephant’ remark

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tina Turner is among the musicians who will be honoured in a Grammy award ceremony set for summer 2018, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. — AFP picTina Turner is among the musicians who will be honoured in a Grammy award ceremony set for summer 2018, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The Recording Academy has revealed its list of 2018 lifetime achievement honourees, with plans to honor a hallowed group of entertainers that includes US “Queen of Rock and Roll” Tina Turner, English rock band Queen and singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.

Also being honoured are country/folk singer Emmylou Harris, funk pioneers the Meters, late 1930s-1950s musician/songwriter/bandleader Louis Jordan and drummer Hal Blaine.

The musicians will be honoured in a Grammy award ceremony set for summer 2018, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Those performers are honoured alongside the recipients of the Academy’s Trustee Award, honouring contributions in areas other than performance. Trustee honourees this year include composer John Williams, executive Seymour Stein and the late, legendary concert promoter Bill Graham.

Before those awards are presented, the Grammy Awards are set to take place on January 28, honouring the best contributions to the year in music. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline