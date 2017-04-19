Queen and Adam Lambert set to rock Europe (VIDEO)

Adam Lambert performs with the band Queen during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 19, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — Rock band Queen announced 25 new European tour dates yesterday (April 18), with performances fronted by former American Idol star Adam Lambert.

The band are bringing a new stage production and set list to the performances which will begin in Prague, Czech Republic, on November 1 and also visit Germany, Hungary, Italy and more.

After finishing with mainland Europe, Queen will play Dublin, on November 25, before moving the show to Britain, playing Liverpool’s Echo Arena on November 28.

Lambert, who has performed with Queen more than 90 times since 2012, has said both he and the late Queen front man Freddie Mercury, enjoy the freedom to be ridiculous, camp and dramatic on stage.

Veteran guitarist Brian May has also praised Lambert’s ability to sing both Queen’s moving songs and rock and roll numbers.

Tickets go on general sale from April 20. — Reuters