Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fall (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Priyanka Chopra has thanked fans for their support following a “minor incident” on the set of her ABC show, Quantico.

Celebrity news website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said the 34-year-old actress had slipped and fallen during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head on Thursday.

According to her rep, Chopra was “immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released.”

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picYesterday, Chopra thanked fans for their support in a tweet.

She wrote: “Thank you for all your warm thoughts and well wishes,” she wrote. “I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much [love].”

It is understood that the actress will return to work after the weekend.

Chopra made her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood as the lead of Quantico, in which she plays an FBI recruit turned CIA agent.

She will also be starring in the upcoming film reboot of Baywatch.