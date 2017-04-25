Pop singers, filmmakers opens Singapore’s Chinese Cultural Centre

Filmmaker Royston Tan's (below,right) Voyage (above) is set to be a multimedia showcase with 3D mapping and holographic images. — Pictures by Royston Tan, Tok Tok Chiang

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) will celebrate its official opening with an eight-day extravaganza on May 20, kicking off with a performance helmed by filmmaker Royston Tan.

Chua Thian Poh, chairman of SCCC, said that the “SCCC is looking to present our unique Singapore Chinese culture in relatable and accessible ways to the community”.

The eight-day Cultural Extravaganza marks the beginning of this journey, he said in a media preview for the event at the SCCC yesterday.

“It is exciting to have so many of our local talents on board as torchbearers, looking at traditional Chinese art forms in fresh and innovative ways for audiences both young and old,” he added.

The celebrations will have a varied line-up of programmes which begin with Tan’s Voyage, a multimedia musical and visual journey which will include the use of 3D projection mapping and holographic imagery.

Music will include traditional Chinese folk songs as well as rhymes, arranged by the Teng Ensemble.

Tan said: “The diverse and vibrant Chinese culture in Singapore is something I have always held close to my heart ... Voyage has allowed me to work with other like-minded artistes and individuals in this mixed-media showcase to preserve and pass on traditional aspects of our Singapore Chinese culture, while at the same time (presenting) these art forms and values in more innovative ways.”

The show will feature Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan, veteran actress Li Yinzhu, and “getai princess” Lee Pei Fen.

Tan, who is also the artistic director of the SCCC’s Cultural Extravaganza, will also present a specially-commissioned series of short films from next-generation local filmmakers such as Eva Tang, Kirsten Tan and Boo Jun Feng.

Fan Dong Kai, artistic director of the Chingay Parade and who shares the title of artistic director for the Cultural Extravaganza with Tan, will present the SCCC event’s closing show.

He will present the Sing concert, which shines a spotlight on Singapore Chinese music. Both Mandarin music icons and pop artistes will perform locally-composed songs from the 1980s to the present day.

The line-up includes pioneering xinyao performers Liang Wern Fook and Pan Ying, who take to the stage with more current names such as Gentle Bones, Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim, and rapper Kevin Lester (aka The Lion City Boy).

The xinyao movement refers to a genre of Mandarin music that got its start in the late 1970s. The songs are often folksy guitar ballads composed and performed by youths in Singapore.

“The concert aims to (give) a fresh perspective on the development of Chinese music in Singapore,” said Fan.

The long-awaited S$110 million (RM347.35 million) SCCC building on Straits Boulevard aims to preserve traditions, promote innovation in ideas, and enrich the multi-faceted nature of Chinese culture in Singapore.

The Cultural Extravaganza will include cultural workshops on puppetry, crosstalk, Chinese opera, and performances by local arts and culture groups. — TODAY

The SCCC Cultural Extravaganza will be held from May 20 to 27. For information on ticketing and programme details, visit here.