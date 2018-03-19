Playing Luke Skywalker ‘is much more enjoyable now’, reveals Mark Hamill

Actor Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California March 8, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 19 — Mark Hamill was in Ireland over the weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, where he also opened up about reviving his Star Wars character Luke Skywalker.

Appearing on the The Late Late Show in Ireland, Hamill told host Ryan Tubridy that it was indeed more enjoyable to return to the franchise for the new movies.

“I had a beginning, a middle and an end with this thing, I didn’t think that even if they went on and did new films that they’d ask us to come back.

“It’s so much more enjoyable now because you have a little perspective. When you’re in your twenties, it was my first film, I was like ‘they’re all going to be like this!’“

He continued: “I think the most gratifying thing it the generational aspect. The original fans have grown up, they’re sharing them with their children and they’re timeless in a way.”

Hamill first played much-loved Luke Skywalker in the original 1977 Star Wars movie which was later retitled as Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.