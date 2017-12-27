Plans for ‘Alien: Covenant’ sequel may have been cancelled

A screengrab that shows the monsters are back in ‘Alien: Covenant’.LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — If you’ve been looking forward to the Alien: Covenant sequel, you’ll be disappointed to know that it has reportedly been cancelled.

According to reports, Fox has scrapped plans for Alien: Awakening though there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the news, aka this could just be rumours.

A source who reportedly worked on Alien: Covenant recently shared on a Blu-ray.com forum: “The sequel to Covenant was originally due to start preproduction this month in Sydney. After the box office results filming was cancelled, and a warehouse storage unit full of stuff was auctioned off a few months ago.

“So the original plan of pumping out another quickly has definitely changed with no immediate plans for anything.”

What does the future hold for the Alien franchise? Guess we’ll just have to wait and watch.