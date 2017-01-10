Paul Walter Hauser to join Margot Robbie In ‘I, Tonya’

Paul Walter Hauser is known more for his TV work. — Instagram picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Paul Walter Hauser is set to join Margot Robbie in the ice-skating biopic I, Tonya reports Deadline.

To be directed by Craig Gillespie, known for his work on Lars and the Real Girl, the movie stars Margot Robbie as disgraced athlete Tonya Harding.

Former US Olympic figure-skating champion Harding fell from grace after she and her husband Jeff Gillooly plotted to attack rival figure-skater Nancy Kerrigan just before the 1994 US Championships in Detroit.

Hauser has been confirmed to play Shawn Eckhardt, close friend of Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) and self-appointed bodyguard to Hardy.

Eckhardt organised the attack on Kerrigan at Gillooly’s request, however took things further than intended.

Hauser is perhaps best known for his recurring role on the Audience Network MMA series Kingdom. — AFP-Relaxnews