Patrick Stewart to voice Poop Emoji

Patrick Stewart is known for his sense of humour. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — From Royal Shakespeare Company thespian, to Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jean-Luc Picard, to… Poop Emoji?

Stewart was confirmed as the voice of Poop Emoji in Sony Animation’s The Emoji Movie, according to a press release yesterday.

Stewart is known for his sense of humour, and it is not the first time he has provided narration for comedies — he was in Ted and Ted 2 and also starred as various characters in Family Guy.

He joins comedian Maya Rudolph who was recently cast as Smiler.

Other previously announced voice cast members include TJ Miller (Gene), James Corden (Hi-5) and Ilana Glazer (Jailbreak).

The “app-venture” feature is directed by Tony Leondis. According to the release, it “unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone.”

The movie takes place in Textopolis, a bustling city where all emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user.

The Emoji Movie will be released August 4.