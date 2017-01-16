‘Passengers’ takes top spot at worldwide box office

Theatrical poster for 'Passengers'. ― Picture courtesy of Columbia PicturesLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Thanks to a strong debut in China, Sony’s Passengers catapulted into the No. 1 spot at the worldwide box office over the weekend.

According to comScore, which delivers real-time worldwide box office reporting, the sci-fi film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt raked in US$38.1 billion (RM107.2 billion) over the weekend after a solid launch in China.

The film is also set to release in Japan on March 24.

Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also poised to cross the US$1 billion milestone, having raked in US$979.95 so far.

Here are the top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates as of yesterday, Jan. 15.

Passengers ― Sony ― US$38.1 million

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ― Disney ― US$35.7 million

La La Land ― Lionsgate ― US$32.3 million

Sing ― Universal ― US$27.0 million

Assassin’s Creed ― 20th Century Fox ― US$24.6 million

Moana ― Disney ― US$20.8 million

Hidden Figures ― 20th Century Fox ― US$20.4 million

Bye Bye Man, The ― STX Entertainment ― US$14.7 million

Monster Trucks ― Paramount Pictures ― US$14.5 million

Patriots Day ― Multiple ― US$13.3 million

Why Him? ― 20th Century Fox ― US$12.4 million

Great Wall, The ― Universal ― US$10.0 ― AFP-Relaxnews