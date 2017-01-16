‘Passengers’ takes top spot at worldwide box office

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Thanks to a strong debut in China, Sony’s Passengers catapulted into the No. 1 spot at the worldwide box office over the weekend.
According to comScore, which delivers real-time worldwide box office reporting, the sci-fi film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt raked in US$38.1 billion (RM107.2 billion) over the weekend after a solid launch in China.
The film is also set to release in Japan on March 24.
Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also poised to cross the US$1 billion milestone, having raked in US$979.95 so far.
Here are the top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates as of yesterday, Jan. 15.
Passengers ― Sony ― US$38.1 million
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ― Disney ― US$35.7 million
La La Land ― Lionsgate ― US$32.3 million
Sing ― Universal ― US$27.0 million
Assassin’s Creed ― 20th Century Fox ― US$24.6 million
Moana ― Disney ― US$20.8 million
Hidden Figures ― 20th Century Fox ― US$20.4 million
Bye Bye Man, The ― STX Entertainment ― US$14.7 million
Monster Trucks ― Paramount Pictures ― US$14.5 million
Patriots Day ― Multiple ― US$13.3 million
Why Him? ― 20th Century Fox ― US$12.4 million
Great Wall, The ― Universal ― US$10.0 ― AFP-Relaxnews