Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 8:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Passengers’ takes top spot at worldwide box office

Monday January 16, 2017
06:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Pilot error blamed for Turkish cargo plane crash in KyrgyzstanPilot error blamed for Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

City council to take action against man who climbed iconic ‘Ipoh’ signboardCity council to take action against man who climbed iconic ‘Ipoh’ signboard

The Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover starThe Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover star

The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Theatrical poster for 'Passengers'. ― Picture courtesy of Columbia PicturesTheatrical poster for 'Passengers'. ― Picture courtesy of Columbia PicturesLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Thanks to a strong debut in China, Sony’s Passengers catapulted into the No. 1 spot at the worldwide box office over the weekend.

According to comScore, which delivers real-time worldwide box office reporting, the sci-fi film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt raked in US$38.1 billion (RM107.2 billion) over the weekend after a solid launch in China.

The film is also set to release in Japan on March 24.

Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also poised to cross the US$1 billion milestone, having raked in US$979.95 so far.

Here are the top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates as of yesterday, Jan. 15.

Passengers ― Sony ― US$38.1 million

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ― Disney ― US$35.7 million

La La Land ― Lionsgate ― US$32.3 million

Sing ― Universal ― US$27.0 million

Assassin’s Creed ― 20th Century Fox ― US$24.6 million

Moana ― Disney ― US$20.8 million

Hidden Figures ― 20th Century Fox ― US$20.4 million

Bye Bye Man, The ― STX Entertainment ― US$14.7 million

Monster Trucks ― Paramount Pictures ― US$14.5 million

Patriots Day ― Multiple ― US$13.3 million

Why Him? ― 20th Century Fox ― US$12.4 million

Great Wall, The ― Universal ― US$10.0 ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline