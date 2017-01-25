Oscar contending five for foreign language film award (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — The Academy has unveiled its final shortlist for foreign language film contenders... Australia scores its first ever nomination in the category with Tanna.

Set in the South Pacific, the story is about star-crossed lovers trying to stay together amid tribal conflict.

There's also a strong showing for European cinema, with German father-daughter comedy Toni Erdmann.

Sweden is represented with box office hit A Man Called Ove, which is about an elderly man whose life is changed when an immigrant family move in next door.

And from Denmark, there's the World War 2 drama Land of Mine.

Meanwhile previous Oscar-winner Asghar Faradi is once again recognised for his latest feature, The Salesman. It's centred on a couple's marital problems as they put on a performance of Arthur Miller's play Death of a Salesman.

The winner will be announced in Los Angeles on February 26. — Reuters