Oprah Winfrey to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at 2018 Golden Globes

Winfrey will be the first black woman to receive the lifetime achievement award. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — So much more than just a talk show host, Oprah Winfrey has forged “an unparalleled connection with people around the world” over her 40 years in TV and film, according to the Golden Globes’ organising body, the HFPA.

As is tradition, the Golden Globes has announced its Cecil B. DeMille award recipient ahead of time.

Come Sunday, January 7, 2018, talk show host Oprah Winfrey will be presented with a statuette in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Those contributions are not limited to the Oprah Winfrey Show, which she steered and presented for 25 years.

“As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today,” explained the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organiser of the annual Golden Globes ceremony for achievement in film and TV.

“For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades.”

“Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO, and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honour is well deserved,” it concluded, “especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

Winfrey made her screen acting debut in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of The Colour Purple, and her performance resulted in supporting actress nominations at both the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Nearly 30 years later and she was again earning plaudits for her turn in Lee Daniels’ The Butler; the following year saw her both produce and appear in Selma.

Even more recently, in 2017, she appeared in HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, megachurch family drama Greenleaf, animated nativity story The Star, and has been seen in trailers for 2018’s Ava DuVernay adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

But perhaps even more than for her acting career, Winfrey is well known for her advocacy and philanthropy, particularly through the charitable fundraising foundation Oprah’s Angel Network as well as the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls near Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I do believe that every human being here is here on Earth to live up to the altruistic expression of themselves as a human being,” she told the HFPA. — AFP-Relaxnews