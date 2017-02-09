Oprah Winfrey attached to star in reboot of ‘Terms of Endearment’

Oprah Winfrey is to play the role that won Shirley MacLaine an Oscar. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Oprah Winfrey is set to star in a remake of the 1983 Oscar-winning film Terms of Endearment which originally starred Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger.

Lee Daniels is also set to direct, reports The Wrap.

In the reboot, Winfrey would play the role that won MacLaine an Oscar for best actress: the smothering mother Aurora Greenway.

Based on the novel by Larry McMurtry, the story covers the turbulent but loving relationship between a mother and daughter over 30 years.

Winger also snagged a nomination for best actress against MacLaine. — AFP-Relaxnews