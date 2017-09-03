On the road with Peter Cetera

Veteran singer Peter Cetera reveals why he is still touring and why he does not mind retreading his old songs over and over again in an interview with TODAY. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 3 — You may have sang along to records or seen the music videos, but it is nothing compared to being at a Peter Cetera concert. At least, that’s what the singer feels.

“I’m not a recognisable superstar, you know,” he said over the phone. “People may know my name or my voice, but when they come to the show and see me, then they put it all together. I have a great band, we still sound great and we have a great time doing it. That’s what (people want) and that’s the important thing. I think they will be amazed.”

Cetera, who used to front pop band Chicago, has a career spanning nearly five decades. In that time, the 72-year-old wrote several of pop-dom’s most evergreen hits, such as If You Leave Me Now, You’re The Inspiration, Glory Of Love and Hard To Say I’m Sorry.

Even after leaving Chicago in 1985, he had several successful hits like After All (a duet with Cher), Next Time I Fall (with Amy Grant) and One Good Woman.

Yes, he will be singing the hits at his concert on Friday (Sept 8) at the Resorts World Sentosa Theatre. And no, he doesn’t mind retreading those tunes over and over again – if only because he wants to please the audience.

“You know, years ago, I went to a concert by someone I loved — this was before I had any hits — and when they came on they played the songs that I wanted to hear, but they played them differently, different versions that sounded nothing like the versions I loved,” said Cetera.

“So I said to myself if I ever had a hit song, I’m going to do as close to the original as possible because that’s what people love and want to hear.”

He also doesn’t mind that some people only know him as the guy who does those “nice and easy” songs.

“Those are usually the people who are older and stopped buying CDs after 1990!” he quipped.

“But I have younger fans who know me for my solo career,” he continued, musing: “I would like to have more hits today and I will make a new album, someday, sometime.

He added: “Throughout the years, doing my shows, I’ve seen what the people want to hear. There are certain songs I have to do — I understand that. Things change a bit — you may sing a different lick — but overall, I try to keep the songs to the same emotion and style (as the original versions).

“Something I’d never do is go on stage and say, ‘I’m not going to do all my hits, I’m doing to do everything on the new album’ ... and then you hear this big gasp from the crowd. So, no.”

Cetera said he is looking forward to coming back to Singapore, not only because of his fans here (“it has always been very special to me because they really love my songs, so it’s fun”), but also because he can meet his tailor.

“One thing I like to do is go to Joe the tailor and make new clothes!” he quipped.

For Cetera, going on the road is something that he plans to do for a while yet. After his Asian jaunt — which includes stops in Malaysia, Philippines — he heads back to the United States for some shows and then it’s off to Holland and Germany, where he will do a month-long tour with the Night Of The Proms series.

“Hopefully, once the people there see that I’m still alive and still singing, I can bring my band back for another tour,” he quipped.

“I feel like I can still do it and have fun doing it … and people want to come hear me sing. That’s what keeps me motivated. This year, I’ve worked more than I have in the last four years,” he added.

“I’ve seen people go on the road because they had to, and they don’t have their voices anymore and they don’t look good anymore; but I still have my voice and I look good – so I’m on the road!” — TODAY

Peter Cetera performs at the Resorts World Sentosa Theatre on Sept 8.