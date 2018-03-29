Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux to star in ‘Violet’

Olivia Munn arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, March 29 — Olivia Munn has landed the lead role in Justine Bateman’s debut feature film Violet, reports Variety. The American actress will star alongside Justin Theroux and Anthony LaPaglia in this upcoming drama, scheduled to start filming in Los Angeles in the spring.

The movie follows Violet, played by Munn, an up-and-coming film executive who lives life according to the voice in her head, played by Theroux, before realising that it has actually been lying about everything. Theroux plays the voice while LaPaglia plays Violet’s boss, who drains her confidence in a similar way to the voice.

The movie reunites Munn with Theroux barely a year after they both voiced characters in the Lego Ninjago animated movie. The pair also starred together in Zoolander 2 in 2016, which Theroux co-wrote.

Munn is set to play Psylocke in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie, slated for release at the end of the year, and stars in Ocean’s 8, coming in June.

Theroux stars in American comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, out July 6.

Violet will be the first full-length picture directed by Bateman, better known as the actress who played Ellie Leonard in Desperate Housewives. A short film from the director, called Five Minutes, recently screened at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals. — AFP-Relaxnews