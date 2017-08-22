Numan Acar cast as a villain in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ reboot

A file picture of Turkish-born German actor Numan Acar. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Numan Acar is the latest addition to Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, with the Turkish-born German actor to play the role of Hakim — head of the palace guards and right-hand man to the film’s central villain — the evil sorcerer Jafar (via Deadline).

Acar will be flanked by the film’s leading stars, including Will Smith as Genie as well as Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, in the roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively.

The reboot — which is being helmed by Guy Ritchie from a script adapted by John August (Big Fish) — will follow the plot lines of the original 1992 animated classic, which tells the story of Aladdin, a street boy who finds a magic lamp with a genie attached that grants him three wishes.

Acar recently starred opposite Diane Kruger in the German film In The Fade, which screened at Cannes this year, and can also be seen in The Great Wall and The Promise. — AFP-Relaxnews