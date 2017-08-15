Nicole Scherzinger wears eye-popping dress for Johor royal wedding performance

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed via a series of posts on Instagram that she was in Johor last night to perform at the wedding of Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls shared a video of herself in a daring red gown that she captioned: “@michaelcostello Thank you for my dress for my performance tonight for the Royal Family lady in red...”

❤️@michaelcostello Thankyou for my dress for my performance tonight for the Royal Family👑 Lady in red...💋 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

This was followed shortly by another of the 39-year-old standing at the foot of candlelit steps leading to the entrance of Istana Bukit Serene, clad in another cleavage-baring ensemble that showed off her curves.

She wrote: “Honoured to bring my music and share my voice at The Royal Palace tonight.”

Honored to bring 🎶and share my voice at The Royal Palace tonight. A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Scherzinger also recorded her trip to a local KFC outlet for a quick takeaway post-performance, accompanied by police escort, on her Insta-stories.

“Thank you for the escort, terima kasih!” she added.

It is unclear if the singer has already left Johor Baru, but she shared one last picture of a spectacular sunrise with her 3.2 million followers.

She captioned it: “Got the golden ticket this morning to see one of God’s greatest creations #sunrise #nofilter”

Got the golden ticket this morning to see one of God's greatest creations #sunrise #nofilter A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT