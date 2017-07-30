Nicole Kidman wants to star in comedy

We are used to seeing Nicole Kidman in movies, not so much on television, except for her recent foray in HBO's Big Little Lies.

The miniseries is a dark comedy-drama created and written by David E. Kelley, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

In the series, Oscar-winning Kidman play Celeste Wright, who seemingly has it all, but whose life isn’t as great as she’d like others to think. Wright is rich and beautiful but is in a twisted and violent relationship with her husband Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

Following her role in Big Little Lies, Kidman has revealed that she would love to star in a comedy series. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Kidman said she would ‘absolutely do more television’.

“I would love to be able to do a comedy. I never get offered them. I always get offered dramas. In this stage of my life, I am so up for anything. I’m willing to fall flat on my face. I know how to get back up again. I’m willing to get back up again.”

So perhaps producers and directors will take note and offer this talented actress more roles for television.