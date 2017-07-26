Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nicholas Hoult tipped to play young J.R.R. Tolkien

Wednesday July 26, 2017
British actor Nicholas Hoult. — AFP picBritish actor Nicholas Hoult. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 26 — English actor Nicholas Hoult is reportedly in negotiations to portray a young J.R.R. Tolkien in Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment’s upcoming biopic of the author.

The film, aptly titled Tolkien, is set at the outset of WWI and chronicles the formative years of the orphaned author as he befriends a group of outsiders at school, just in time for the war to threaten to tear them apart (via The Hollywood Reporter).

These experiences would later inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings book series, which were later adapted into two Hollywood trilogies from Peter Jackson.

Dome Karukoski is attached to direct from a script by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford. — AFP-Relaxnews

