Niall Horan announces first solo tour

Tuesday July 11, 2017
01:30 PM GMT+8

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Niall Horan announced yesterday that he will be going on his first solo tour come August.

The former One Directioner will be hitting the road with his Flicker Sessions tour starting with Dublin, Ireland on August 29 before heading to London, Sydney and a few other destinations before kicking off its American leg that will end in San Francisco on November 22.

Horan took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour, saying: “I can’t wait to perform my own shows for ya!”

According to reports, Horan will promote music from his forthcoming debut solo album on the tour.

Check out the dates for his tour below:

 

