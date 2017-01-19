Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:35 pm GMT+8

NFL deny issuing Lady Gaga with Trump gag order

Lady Gaga was an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. ― Reuters picLady Gaga was an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — The National Football League (NFP) have denied reports that Lady Gaga was issued with a gag order not to mention politics or Donald Trump during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Tuesday that the Bad Romance singer had been instructed not to “say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump” during her performance.

Now, the NFL’s Natalie Ravitz has come out to say the story is “false”. Representatives for Lady Gaga also confirmed the statement.

“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none. The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together,” Ravitz told CNN.

“Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

The 51st Super Bowl game will take place in Houston on February 5. The finalists will be decided by championship games on January 22.

