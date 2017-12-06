Next ‘Millennium’ movie could have found its Daniel Craig replacement

Actor Sverrir Gudnason recently broke out after playing Björn Borg on the big screen. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 —Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason may have been chosen to play journalist Mikael Blomquist in the next big-screen adaptation from the Millennium book series, according to Variety. The Scandinavian actor would replace Daniel Craig, who played the role in the previous Millennium movie directed by David Fincher.

Sverrir Gudnason, who recently played tennis player Björn Borg to Shia LaBeouf’s John McEnroe in the Borg/McEnroe biopic, has reportedly landed one of the lead roles in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the movie adaptation of the fourth book in the Millennium series. The Swede would join a cast comprising Claire Foy (The Crown) as heroine Lisbeth Salander, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as her twin sister, and Claes Bang (The Square) as a villain.

The Scandinavian actor would take over from Daniel Craig, who played journalist Mikael Blomquist in the American movie adaptation of the first book in the series The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web, published in 2015, is the fourth book in the series, and the first not to be written by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004. The big-screen adaptation is being helmed by Fede Alvarez, the Uruguayan director behind horror movie Don’t Breathe. Filming is due to start in January in Berlin and Stockholm. The movie opens in theatres October 19, 2018.

Released in 2011, the first American movie adaptation, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, disappointed at the global box office (US$233 million(RM948million)), considering the success of the books—with sales of 75 million worldwide—as well as the Scandinavian movie version, directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev, and starring actress Noomi Rapace.

The Millennium book series gained a new addition in September with a fifth tome, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, written by David Lagercrantz. — AFP-Relaxnews