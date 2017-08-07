New ‘Transformers’ animated movie in the works

The animated films will explore the origin story of the Autobots and Decepticons, and take place in the continuity of the live-action movie franchise.NEW YORK, Aug 7 ― Transformers fans, have we got news for you.

Hasbro has confirmed that a new animated Transformers movie ― the first since the iconic 1986 feature, The Transformers: The Movie ― is being planned for theatres, with subsidiary Boulder Media Studio in charge of developing said movie.

But that’s not all. The film will be the first in a series of animated features, with Hasbro hoping to see a new animated Transformers film hitting cinemas every year. It’s still early days on the project though, with no directors or writers attached to the first film yet.

We’re hoping the animated series is nothing like Michael Bay’s spectacular 10-year train-wreck.