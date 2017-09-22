New trailer reveals more footage from ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — 20th Century Fox has unleashed a new, full-length trailer for its upcoming novel adaptation Murder on the Orient Express.

The two-minute clip begins with flashes of action snipped from the film, before giving the audience a closer look at Johnny Depp as the doomed gangster Ratchett, as he converses across a table with Kenneth Branagh’s detective character Hercule Poirot, before becoming a murder victim.

Cue a few intense train shots, a silhouette of man with a gun accompanied by the sound of a scream, and the trailer turns to the heart of the film, with Poirot announcing to the passengers on the lavish Orient Express that “A passenger has died”. “The murderer is on the train now” he continues... “Everyone is a suspect. So let’s catch a killer.”

The highly-anticipated film, which will follow the plot of the 1934 Agatha Christie bestseller of the same name, is slated to debut in theatres on November 10 and boasts a star-studded cast, including Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Bateman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton and Sergei Polunin (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ that stars Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench and Penelope Cruz among others.