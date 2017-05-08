New trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’ will not restore your faith in clowns (VIDEO)

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighbourhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.LOS ANGELES, May 8 — A brand-new clip from Stephen King’s new It movie debuted during last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

And just like the first trailer, the new clip doesn’t disappoint in the creepy stakes.

It centres on the Losers’ Club, including Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, exploring a sewer tunnel, where they find the shoe of a missing girl, leading them to wonder if she’s still alive.

Suddenly, from out of the darkness, a floating red balloon emerges, culminating with a full look at Pennywise the clown’s face.

Based on King’s novel of the same name, It takes place in Derry, Maine, and tells the tale of a group of kids who band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The film is expected to be released in two parts, the first of which hits cinemas on September 8.

The second movie, which has no release date yet, will chronicle the return of Pennywise when the group of friends are adults.