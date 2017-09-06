Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

New trailer for ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ brings back all the scares (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 6, 2017
12:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: There’s a fourth chocolate flavour now — rubyThe Edit: There’s a fourth chocolate flavour now — ruby

The Edit: See Dan Stevens play ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’The Edit: See Dan Stevens play ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’

US states, groups to fight Trump’s Dreamer decision (VIDEO)US states, groups to fight Trump’s Dreamer decision (VIDEO)

Ratings agency says IPPs need RM13.3b for power grid expansionRatings agency says IPPs need RM13.3b for power grid expansion

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Evil is back with this new trailer for the fourth chapter in the Insidious series, Insidious: The Last Key.

Franchise star Lin Shaye returns as parapsychologist Dr Elise Rainier who gets back into the fold for another supernatural adventure.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: In her own family home.”

Insidious: The Last Key is set for release on January 5, 2018.

A screengrab from the fourth chapter in the ‘Insidious’ series, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’.A screengrab from the fourth chapter in the ‘Insidious’ series, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline