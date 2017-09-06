New trailer for ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ brings back all the scares (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Evil is back with this new trailer for the fourth chapter in the Insidious series, Insidious: The Last Key.

Franchise star Lin Shaye returns as parapsychologist Dr Elise Rainier who gets back into the fold for another supernatural adventure.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: In her own family home.”

Insidious: The Last Key is set for release on January 5, 2018.

A screengrab from the fourth chapter in the ‘Insidious’ series, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’.