New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ clip offers behind-the-scenes footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Go behind-the-scenes of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok with this new clip that also hints at what’s to come.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi and it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger: The Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.

A screengrab from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.