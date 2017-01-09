New shows ‘The Crown,’ ‘Atlanta’ anointed by TV Golden Globes

John Lithgow congratulates co-star Claire Foy, who holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her role in ‘The Crown,’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — New television series were the big winners at the Golden Globe awards yesterday, with hip hop comedy Atlanta and British royal drama The Crown taking the night’s top honours.

Netflix’s series about the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II won best television drama, beating three other newcomers as well as HBO’s hit medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones, which lost the award for the fourth time.

The show’s star, Claire Foy, also won a best drama actress award for her portrayal of the British monarch, who she thanked in her acceptance speech.

In the Gallery

Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series — Drama for ‘Goliath’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Viola Davis holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in ‘Fences’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director Paul Verhoeven holds the award for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language for ‘Elle’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Producer and Director Stephen Daldry holds the award for Best Television Series — Drama for ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama for her role in ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Isabelle Huppert poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

“She has been at the centre of the world for the past 63 years, and I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it if you ask me,” Foy said.

Atlanta, an FX series about two cousins navigating the Atlanta hip hop scene, was the only new show in the best comedy series category. It bested former winners in the category Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, both from Amazon Studios, as well as HBO’s political satire Veep and ABC family comedy black-ish.

“I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks, for real, just for being alive, for doing amazing and being amazing people, I couldn’t be here without them,” Donald Glover, who also won a best comedy actor award for his starring role as a hip hop musician, said during the ceremony. “We didn’t think anybody was going to like this show, so we appreciate it.”

The Globes, which are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are known for rewarding emerging series, with shows like hacking drama Mr Robot, Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle having won best series awards after just one season in recent years.

Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picAnother new show, Amazon’s legal drama Goliath, won one award for best drama actor for its star Billy Bob Thornton.

Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe, the best actress in comedy award for her role as a doctor and mother in black-ish.

FX also took the top honour in the limited series field with The People v OJ Simpson: An American Crime Story. Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark in the dramatisation of the 1995 double murder trial of football star Simpson, claimed the limited series best actress prize.

British crime miniseries The Night Manager claimed three acting awards in the limited series field for Tom Hiddleston, who won for best actor, and Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, who won for best supporting actor and actress, respectively. — Reuters

