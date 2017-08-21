New set photos from ‘Avengers 4’ reveal Japanese location

A screengrab of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson.LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — New set photos from Avengers 4 have found their way on Twitter and the snaps tease that the film might be taking a trip to Japan.

The images shared by Atlanta Filming reveal an elaborate set built in New York which appears to recreate the streets of Tokyo. None of the main cast members can be seen in the images however.

Details regarding both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 still remain tightly under wraps at this point, so we’re still clueless on what our heroes will be up to.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018 while Avengers 4 is slated for May 3, 2019.

There is a Ferrari... which is kind of a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/mls7yGMYTP — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) August 18, 2017

Here is the guy with a beard everyone thinks is Chris Evans and the girl with a smiley face shirt and those are the most famous people here pic.twitter.com/AGCWtfFtM4 — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) August 18, 2017