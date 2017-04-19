New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ clip reveals Keira Knightley’s return (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — A new Japanese trailer for popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales offers us a glimpse at Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann.

In the film, Captain Jack aka Johnny Depp faces deadly ghost sailors led by Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). To survive he must find the Trident of Poseidon, which leads him to form uneasy alliance with the astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and young Royal Navy sailor Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

Regular cast members like Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom and Kevin McNally will also be returning for the film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set for release on May 26.

Johnny Depp in the fifth instalment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' — Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube/AFP pic