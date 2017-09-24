New ‘Ferdinand’ trailer focuses on John Cena’s big-hearted bull (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Here’s a new trailer for Ferdinand that tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart and features the voice talent of WWF Superstar John Cena.

In this clip, Cena talks about how he identifies with the character he voices. The movie tells the story of a peaceful bull who refuses to take part in bullfights and hatches a plan to escape the bull ring and make it back home.

The movie also features the voice talents of Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.”

Ferdinand is set for release on December 15.

‘Ferdinand’ tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart and features the voice talent of WWF Superstar John Cena.