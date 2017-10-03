New featurette for Idris Elba, Kate Winslet’s ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Here is a new featurette for upcoming thriller The Mountain Between Us that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

In the film, Elba stars as a surgeon while Winslet is a photojournalist who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after the plane they hire to ferry them back home crashes in the mountains.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection in order to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realise help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.”

The film also stars Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney.

The Mountain Between Us is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from the ‘The Mountain Between Us’ that stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.