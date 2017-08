New documentary shows a different side of Ferguson riots (VIDEO)

Demonstrators march through the streets following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Seattle, Washington November 24, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — While most of America watches the aftermath of protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the story behind another infamous clash has been released in US cinemas.

Whose Streets? shows a different perspective from what was represented in the media during the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the police killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.

Whose Streets? is currently in US cinemas. — Reuters