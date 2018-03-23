New ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer offers exciting new footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 23 — Check out this new trailer released by 20th Century Fox for highly anticipated upcoming sequel Deadpool 2.

The trailer reveals a lot more footage and shows Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson on a mission to protect a child from Josh Brolin’s Cable. There’s also a glimpse of X-Force, Deadpool’s own version of superpowered individuals .

The synopsis of the film reads: “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfil his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavour — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1.

A screengrab from upcoming action comedy ‘Deadpool 2’.