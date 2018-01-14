Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Showbiz

New couple alert: Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson dating?

Sunday January 14, 2018
05:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurtPlane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurt

CEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countriesCEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countries

New airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve servicesNew airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve services

The Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in MexicoThe Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in Mexico

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dakota Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016. — AFP picDakota Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Adding fuel to the fire of speculation that they are dating, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were photographed having dinner in Malibu on Friday.

An eyewitness told Daily Mail, which obtained exclusive pictures of the pair, that they arrived at Soho House together in Martin’s car and left together in the same vehicle about two hours later.

The pair was last photographed separately making their way through Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on December 19.

The Coldplay frontman was previously linked to Jennifer Lawrence. — Reuters picThe Coldplay frontman was previously linked to Jennifer Lawrence. — Reuters picThe rumour mill started churning last November when the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was photographed in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina.

Paparazzi then caught the duo in a blurry embrace in Herzliya, Israel a few days later.

Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016.

Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow before famously “consciously uncoupling” in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share 11-year-old son Moses.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline