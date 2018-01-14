New couple alert: Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson dating?

Dakota Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Adding fuel to the fire of speculation that they are dating, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were photographed having dinner in Malibu on Friday.

An eyewitness told Daily Mail, which obtained exclusive pictures of the pair, that they arrived at Soho House together in Martin’s car and left together in the same vehicle about two hours later.

The pair was last photographed separately making their way through Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on December 19.

The Coldplay frontman was previously linked to Jennifer Lawrence. — Reuters picThe rumour mill started churning last November when the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was photographed in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina.

Paparazzi then caught the duo in a blurry embrace in Herzliya, Israel a few days later.

Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow before famously “consciously uncoupling” in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share 11-year-old son Moses.