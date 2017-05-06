New ‘Blade Runner’ clip teases with more footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — The new teaser trailer for Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, has been released by Warner Bros Pictures.

Set 30 years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.

This discovery by K sets him on a mission to find former LAPD blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for decades.

The film also stars Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, Edward James Olmos and Sylvia Hoeks.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.