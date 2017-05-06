Last updated Saturday, May 06, 2017 3:41 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

New ‘Blade Runner’ clip teases with more footage (VIDEO)

Saturday May 6, 2017
01:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Johor surau brawl: Police detain four men for riotingJohor surau brawl: Police detain four men for rioting

Valiant attempt: Kipchoge seconds from marathon under two hoursValiant attempt: Kipchoge seconds from marathon under two hours

The Edit: Chrissy Teigen claims plastic surgery admission ‘a joke’The Edit: Chrissy Teigen claims plastic surgery admission ‘a joke’

The Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ storms box officeThe Edit: ‘Baahubali 2’ storms box office

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — The new teaser trailer for Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, has been released by Warner Bros Pictures.

Set 30 years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.

This discovery by K sets him on a mission to find former LAPD blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for decades.

The film also stars Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, Edward James Olmos and Sylvia Hoeks.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.  

A screengrab from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.A screengrab from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline