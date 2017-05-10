Netflix unveils new trailer for ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5 (VIDEO)

Screengrab taken from YouTube showing 'Orange is the New Black's Season 5.LOS ANGELES, May 10 — Netflix has released a new trailer for Orange Is The New Black Season 5.

The first full trailer for the upcoming season sees the show pick up immediately after the events of the Season 4 finale, with the women of Litchfield ready to take a stand against the abusive guards who made their lives hell in the previous season.

The clip shows a riot — sparked by Poussey’s death — quickly escalating when the inmates gain control of the prison, at which point chaos ensues through the halls of the federal prison (via Variety).

The entire fifth season of the series is expected to take pace over the course of a few days, with the first episode set to premiere on June 9, exclusively on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews