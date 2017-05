Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the science behind ‘Guardians’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 10 — How real is the science behind sci-fi movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Alien: Covenant?

American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his thoughts about what is and isn’t real science in these movies in this segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He also shares a handy tip on how to distract him from the inaccurate science in sci-fi movies (take note, movie studios!).

Keep an eye out for the bonus mention of the new Baywatch movie!

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his thoughts about what is and isn’t real science in sci-fi movies this summer. — Picture via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert