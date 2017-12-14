Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Partly Cloudy

Natalie Portman is on a terrifying mission in ‘Annihilation’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for sci-fi thriller Annihilation that stars Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac.

The film is based on Jeff VanderMeer’s book of the same name and it centres on a scientist (Portman) who leads a taskforce into the aftermath of an environmental disaster in the hopes of finding the strange creature that caused it and to rescue her husband (Isaac).

The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Tuva Novotny.

Annihilation is set for release on February 23, 2018.

