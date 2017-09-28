Natalie Portman enters alien territory to look for Oscar Isaac in ‘Annihilation’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for sci-fi thriller Annihilation that stars Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac.

Directed by Alex Garland, the film is based on Jeff VanderMeer’s book of the same name. It centres on Portman’s female scientist character who leads a taskforce into the aftermath of an environmental disaster in the hopes of finding the strange creature that caused it and to rescue her husband (Isaac).

The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Tuva Novotny.

Annihilation is set for release on February 23, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Annihilation’ that stars Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac.