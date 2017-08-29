Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Namewee announces winners of his Merdeka singing competition

Tuesday August 29, 2017
Namewee has announced the winners of his Merdeka-themed video singing competition. — Picture by TheHive.AsiaNamewee has announced the winners of his Merdeka-themed video singing competition. — Picture by TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — During the weekend, multitalented singer Namewee has finally announced the winners of his Merdeka-themed video singing competition.

Last month, when Namewee released his new patriotic song Ali Ah Kao dan Muthu, it has gotten tons of positive reactions from fans.

Thus, the 34-year-old singer decided to use this opportunity to hold a competition in conjunction with the coming Malaysian Independence Day.

The competition is a cover-singing and music video contest for Ali AhKao dan Muthu, and the winners will receive cash prizes totalling RM20,000.

The winners were announced yesterday, August 27, 2017 on Namewee’s Facebook.

Check them out!

2nd Runner-up — Empire Music Entertainment from mielstudiopg (RM4,000)

1st Runner-up — Eric, Fara & Kaveen ft. Jun Yan from TheEOProduction (RM6,000)

Champion — Wafa, Shine & Arthav from Teenrhapsodymusic (RM10,000) — TheHive.Asia

